Special report - Summer football

  • From the section Scottish

Alasdair Lamont presents a special report on the findings of a BBC Scotland survey into summer football.

Three-quarters of Scotland's top-flight clubs said they would consider a move to summer football. A survey of all 42 clubs found 27 would be in favour of examining the possibility, including nine Premiership clubs, with only seven clubs not interested.

Representatives of Dundee United, Queen of the South and Annan Athletic share their thoughts as well as Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster.

Top videos

Top Stories

Josh Adams scores for Wales
Scotland's second string were too strong for Russia
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Andy Murray and Fabio Fognini
Video
  • From the section Tennis
George Ford and Owen Farrell
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Female Iranian football fans attend a an AFC Asian Cup quarter-final between China and Iran in January 2019 in Abu Dhabi
  • From the section Football
James Anderson
  • From the section Cricket