Watch Wales star Gareth Bale score and celebrate in training ahead of Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff.

Chris Coleman's side, unbeaten in qualifying after three wins and two draws, can leapfrog the Belgians at the top of Group B if they win at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales are aiming to reach a first major tournament finals since 1958.

