Radio 1's DJ Monki helps England defender Alex Scott pick out some tunes for the dressing room before the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

The tournament begins on Saturday 6 June as the hosts take on China in Edmonton, with England's campaign kicking off on Tuesday 9 June against France.

Scott met up with Monki as part of BBC Music Day on Friday 5 June, which will be a nationwide celebration of everything we love about music.