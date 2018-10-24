Sepp Blatter says he will resign as president of world football's governing body Fifa amid a corruption scandal.

The 79-year-old Swiss was re-elected last week, despite seven top Fifa officials being arrested two days before the vote as part of a US investigation, but has called an extraordinary Fifa congress "as soon as possible" to elect a new president.

Fifa was rocked last week by the arrests on charges of racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering as part of an investigation that also indicted 14 people.

A separate criminal investigation by Swiss authorities into how the 2018 and 2022 World Cups were allocated is also under way.

BBC Sport's Natalie Pirks looks back at the controversial career of football's 'Teflon man'.