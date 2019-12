Ryan Giggs' solo effort in the semi-final of the FA Cup against Arsenal is voted the best ever goal on Match of The Day.

The Welshman's goal secured 32% of the vote that took place during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa and placed the four-time FA Cup winner ahead of West Ham's Paulo Di Canio and Manchester United's Wayne Rooney.

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown, who played at centre-back in the match, commentates over the goal.