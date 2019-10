The 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada starts on Saturday, 6 June with the BBC bringing full coverage for the first time.

Each of the 52 matches will be shown across the BBC, with every game available to watch on the BBC Sport website, while all England fixtures will also be on BBC Radio 5 live.

Hosts Canada play China in the opening fixture, while England play their first game against France on Tuesday, 9 June (BBC Two; 18:00 BST kick-off).