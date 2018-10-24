Watch Gabby Logan's extended interview with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger ahead of the FA Cup Final.
In a wide-ranging chat with the Gunners boss he talks about the following topics:
0 mins - winning the FA Cup last year, securing Arsenal's first trophy for nine years
4 mins - reflections on joining Arsenal 16 years ago and the spirit of the English game
6 mins - Tim Sherwood and Aston Villa
7.30 mins - Failure against Monaco in the Champions League
10 mins - Key victories this season against Manchester City and Manchester United
12 mins - Ozil, Sanchez and the finances at Arsenal
15 mins - Management style & his half-time team talks
16.30 mins - Retirement plans