Rapper and Arsenal fan Wretch 32 relives the moment striker Danny Welbeck returned to Old Trafford and scored a crucial winner against his former club.

The Gunners beat rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the last eight to secure their place in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

England striker Welbeck, who joined Arsenal from United in a £16m deal in September, scored the goal that gave Arsenal their first win at Old Trafford since 2006.

Watch The Road To Wembley on BBC One, Saturday 30 May at 15:25