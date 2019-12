Steve Bower presents Football Focus for BBC World News in the company of former Southampton and Stoke City defender Danny Higginbotham.

We hear from 'The Special One' - Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho on their Premier League-winning season, and Germany's World Cup-winner Andre Schurrle relives the success of his team in Brazil last summer.

And later in the show we find out what links Major League Soccer's Orlando City and Premier League side Stoke.