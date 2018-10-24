New AFC Telford United assistant manager Chris Holland tells BBC Radio Shropshire that he is pleased to be back in the game under Steve Kittrick, his old boss at Guiseley.

"I spoke to Steve Kittrick at Christmas time when he first got the job," said Holland. "I'd just started a new job myself which involved night shifts, but he said if I could get that sorted out, then I could come in the summer."

Holland was once dubbed 'the new Paul Gascoigne' when at Newcastle, in a career that started at Preston and also took in Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Boston United and Southport, before finishing at Guiseley.

"I was at Newcastle when Kevin Keegan was there. It was exciting times as they were signing players like Alan Shearer, David Ginola and Peter Beardsley. And I was at Birmingham under Trevor Francis, when we just missed out on promotion, largely down to me and a penalty incident. But I've been on the non-league circuit for about six years now, so I've got plenty of contacts and I know my way around,"