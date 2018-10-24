Viktoria Plzen manager Miroslav Koubek says he would give up the Czech league title he waited 32 years for - if he could change the health of defender Marian Cisovsky.

Just over a year ago, Cisovsky, 35, was marking Swansea's former Lyon striker Bafetimbi Gomis in the Europa League but he has not featured this season and has not publicly disclosed details of his illness.

Reports in the Czech Republic state that the Slovakia international is suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known in the UK as Motor Neurone Disease, a condition which affects roughly two in every 100,000 people.

Koubek said: "I am a hard man, but I'm tearful for Marian. If I could give up the title that I waited 32 years for his health, I would do so immediately."

His side dedicated the Czech title they secured on Monday to Cisovsky. After being helped onto the podium, he was visibly upset in an emotional celebration as his team-mates and the club's supporters sang his name.

