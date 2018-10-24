Policing football behind the scenes

Local communities are more vulnerable to crime when major football matches take place, new research suggests.

A study in an upcoming Royal Statistical Society journal says the need to deploy extra police officers at matches leaves other areas of the local community more exposed to crime.

Victoria Derbyshire reporter Dan Johnson followed the police operation as West Brom played Chelsea at The Hawthorns on Monday 18 May. Around 25,000 fans were at the ground, watched over by 50 officers.

