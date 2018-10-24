Policing football behind the scenes

  • From the section Football

Local communities are more vulnerable to crime when major football matches take place, new research suggests.

A study in an upcoming Royal Statistical Society journal says the need to deploy extra police officers at matches leaves other areas of the local community more exposed to crime.

Victoria Derbyshire reporter Dan Johnson followed the police operation as West Brom played Chelsea at The Hawthorns on Monday 18 May. Around 25,000 fans were at the ground, watched over by 50 officers.

Watch Victoria Derbyshire on weekdays from 09:15-11:00 BST on BBC Two and BBC News Channel. Follow the programme on Facebook and Twitter, and find all our content online.

Top videos

Top Stories

Joe Root
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Anthony Joshua
Hannah Dines
Freddie Ljungberg
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Anthony Joshua plays Knockout Football
Video
  • From the section Boxing