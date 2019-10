Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he is "proud" of his players despite their relegation from the Premier League, but admits the team weren't able to produce enough "true moments of quality" over the season.

The Lancashire outfit suffered relegation despite a 1-0 away win over Hull at the KC Stadium courtesy of Danny Ings' winner.

Relegation means Burnley are one of two teams to have played in more than one Premier League season and been relegated each time - Watford are the other.