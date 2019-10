Michael Andrews' blunder allows Ricky Little to score from inside his own half during Berwick Rangers' 5-0 defeat at Arbroath.

The Berwick keeper misjudged the bounce of Little's lofted long ball to take Arbroath's tally for the game to five, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Arbroath's victory secured a third-placed finish in Scottish League Two and they now play the division's runners-up Queen's Park in the play-off semi-final.

Pictures courtesy of SPFL YouTube Channel.