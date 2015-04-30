What would you give up to coach?

Meet Helen Nkwocha, a football coach who has sacrificed her job and her home in pursuit of her dream of coaching at the top level.

She left her job in the police force to fully concentrate on her coaching and downsized from a house to a boat to live as cheaply as possible.

While attempting to gain her Fifa A licence, she works with the Ware under-17s and under-19s male sides, and the under-14s at Harlow Town.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone went to speak to her.

