West Ham manager Sam Allardyce complains that his side "gifted" Manchester City both their goals in the Hammers' 2-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium.

James Collins looped an attempted clearance from a Jesus Navas cross into his own net to give City the lead, before Sergio Aguero added a second on 36 minutes.

The Hammers have now won just once in their past 12 games, with their last away league win coming on 2 December.