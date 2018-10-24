WWE star squares up to Lawro

  • From the section Football

BBC Sport's Mark Lawrenson takes on WWE wrestling star Wade 'Bad News' Barrett in this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals and Premier League predictions.

Barrett is a lifelong Preston fan who has trained with the team and invited some of their players along to the WWE Live show in Manchester last weekend.

The wrestler admits he was "upset" with Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney earlier this year, after his controversial penalty knocked Preston out of the FA Cup at Deepdale in the fifth round.

Watch Football Focus live from Wembley, 12:10 BST, Saturday 18 April on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Top Stories

Wales' Josh Adams
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Typhoon Hagibis
Female Iranian football fans attend a an AFC Asian Cup quarter-final between China and Iran in January 2019 in Abu Dhabi
  • From the section Football
Dan Biggar looks shaken after clashing with team-mate Liam Williams
Coleen Roney and Rebekah Vardy
  • From the section News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Video
  • From the section Football