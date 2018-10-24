Somalia target 2019 Nations Cup

Somalia's FA president Adbiqani Said hopes his country can compete in the 2019 Nations Cup and end an absence that stretches back to 1974.

They have only entered the Nations Cup once, with political unrest, a lack of funding and poor infrastructure largely to blame. And along with Eritrea they will not take part in qualifiers for the 2017 edition- the only two nations out of 54 affiliated to the Confederation of African Football to miss out.

But Said believes that with a new national stadium scheduled for completion later this year, the country might be ready to enter again before the end of this decade.