Former Blackadder star and Time Team presenter Sir Tony Robinson tells BBC Points West he is contemplating whether Bristol City's win over Bradford, which secured promotion to the Championship, was "the happiest day of my life".

The Robins' 6-0 win at Valley Parade sent the League One leaders up to the second tier with three games to spare.

Robinson says the "exquisitely flowing football" Steve Cotterill's side have produced this season has made him feel "very lucky" to be a Bristol City supporter.