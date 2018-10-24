Merthyr Town are in party mood after hammering Bishops Cleeve 9-0 to win promotion to the Southern League Premier Division as champions.

The win returns the Southern League Division One South & West side to the league from which they were demoted in 2010 amid financial problems and reformation.

To toast the Martyrs' achievement, re-live this great piece of archive as Merthyr Tydfil celebrate beating Newport County 1-0 to lift the Welsh Cup in 1987, qualifying for the European Cup Winners' Cup in the process.

Chris Baird scored the winner from a penalty in the replay at Ninian Park after the first game ended 2-2 after extra time.