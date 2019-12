Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam describes his wonder strike in the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea as a "once-in-a-lifetime" goal.

Adam hit a sensational equaliser for Stoke, spotting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois off his line and smashing in from about 65 yards out.

And the Scot was disappointed his side came away from Stamford Bridge with no points after "frustrating" the Premier League leaders for much of the game.