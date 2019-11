BBC Sport pundit Phil Neville believes the Raheem Sterling contract saga has been "horrifically mismanaged" over the past 12 months.

Liverpool forward Sterling told BBC Sport he is motivated by trophies not money after rejecting a £100,000-a-week contract.

Reds manager Brendan Rodgers said the 20-year-old will not be leaving the club in the summer despite a breakdown in talks over a new deal.