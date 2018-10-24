Raheem Sterling - the extended interview

  • From the section Liverpool

In an extended interview with BBC Sport, Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling tells Natalie Pirks he is motivated by trophies not financial rewards after confirming he has turned down a £100,000-a-week contract offer from the Reds.

The England international, who has two years left on a contract worth £35,000 a week, insists he is not "a money-grabbing 20-year-old" and says his sole focus is playing football and achieving success with Liverpool this season.

Sterling, who joined Liverpool from QPR in February 2010 and has scored 22 goals in 122 appearances for the club, also talks about scoring his first senior goal for England and playing wing-back for his club.

Top videos

Top Stories

Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
Paul Pogba
  • From the section Football
Pochettino and Levy
Brooks Koepka equalled McIlroy's tally of four majors by successfully defending his US PGA title in May
  • From the section Golf
Janine Beckie
  • From the section Football
Rob Spray
  • From the section News