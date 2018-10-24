France v Brazil: A classic encounter

BBC Sport looks back at some classic World Cup encounters between France and Brazil, as the two nations met again in a friendly in Paris on Thursday.

France's narrow 1-0 victory over the Selecao in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup features, as does the 1998 World Cup final and their memorable clash in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals.

Brazil recorded their seventh successive victory since their 2014 World Cup humiliation as they came from behind to beat France 3-1 at the Stade de France.

Watch more highlights from these classic matches below.

Available to UK users only.