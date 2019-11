Michael McNamee and Chris Morgan review the Irish Cup semi-final action as Glentoran and Portadown reach the May 2 decider.

The Glens caused an upset by beating Premiership leaders Crusaders 1-0 in the day's first last-four clash at Mourneview Park.

Portadown were convincing 3-1 victors over Ballymena United in the second match of the day at the Oval.

March 21 Irish Cup semi-final results

Crusaders 0-1 Glentoran

Portadown 3-1 Ballymena Utd