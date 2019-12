Leicester boss Nigel Pearson believes referee Mike Dean's performance was "frustrating" as his side go down 4-3 away against Tottenham.

A first Premier League hat-tick from Harry Kane and an own goal from Jeff Schlupp saw Spurs seal the win despite the Foxes fighting back from 2-0 down to draw level at one point.

Leicester have won just one of their last 14 Premier League away games as they remain bottom of the table.