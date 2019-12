Johnstone's Paint Trophy finalists Bristol City get the backing of TV stars Joe Sims and Jack Ashton for the Wembley decider with Walsall.

Sims plays Nige Carter in ITV drama Broadchurch, while Ashton stars as Vicar Tom Hereward in the BBC's Call the Midwife - and both are lifelong City fans.

The pair, who admit to being "starstruck" after playing in a charity game with a group of Robins legends, predict Steve Cotterill's League One leaders will win 3-0 on Sunday.