Edmund Rice College win the St Patrick's Day Belfast Senior Schools' Cup final by beating Grosvenor Grammar 2-1 at New Grosvenor.

Grosvenor took the lead through defender Daniel Larmour but Jack McAlinden equalised with a long-range free-kick.

Edmund Rice had Robert McVarnock was sent-off for a stamp on the hour but still won with Oran Johnston firing in the decisive goal.