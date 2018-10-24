Final Score pundit Chris Sutton says Sunderland are "like a pub team" after midfielder Seb Larsson fails to appear at the start of the second half of their 4-0 home defeat by relegation rivals Aston Villa.

With the Black Cats already trailing 4-0 at the break, Sutton and fellow pundit Garth Crooks cannot believe their eyes when Larsson steps out onto the pitch several minutes after the second half has already resumed.

Sutton, who describes Sunderland's first-half display as "pathetic", says the scene reminds him of a pub team player "who's having a fag in the car park".

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet later said his team started the half with 10 players as Larsson needed stitches, and his request for the kick-off to be delayed had been rejected.