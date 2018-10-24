Keown's head-to-head with Wenger

Arsene Wenger tells former Arsenal defender Martin Keown he does not know where any of the medals he has won with the club are, as he does not look back on his success.

Instead, the Frenchman says that he would rather remember his career for its "human side", preferring to remember the type of people his former players are than what he won with them.

Ahead of the Gunners' FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United, Wenger also says his 'invincible' side's defeat to the Red Devils in October 2004 "still hurts today' after they were prevented from going 50 matches unbeaten.

Follow live coverage of Manchester United v Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday 9th March from 19:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and this website.

