BBC Sport looks back at the intense rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal in the FA Cup, in anticipation of their sixth-round tie on Monday night.

The two teams are the most successful in FA Cup history, both having won the competition 11 times.

The Gunners are the cup holders, defeating Hull City in the final last year. Manchester United have not lifted the trophy since their 2004 victory over Millwall.

Expect to see an exciting battle this time around, with the cup the last realistic chance for either side to win a trophy this season.

Follow live coverage of Manchester United v Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday 9 March, 19:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.