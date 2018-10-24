Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Paul Scholes' criticism of Mesut Ozil is "wrong" and that the former Manchester United midfielder "would love to have played" with the German.

Writing in a national newspaper Scholes said Ozil took the "easy option" to join Arsenal from Real Madrid in September 2013 and the midfielder is just "going through the motions" at the club.

