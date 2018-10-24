Mark Chapman is joined by Robbie Savage and Danny Murphy for this week's Match of the Day 3, as they discuss whether Brendan Rodgers has got Liverpool firing again after a good run in the Premier League.

After Sunday's 2-1 win against Manchester City, the Reds are currently unbeaten in the league in 2015 and have taken 26 points from a possible 30.

Also up for debate is why Everton have stalled under Roberto Martinez after a decent first season in charge, and Jose Mourinho securing his first piece of silverware since returning to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat Tottenham to win the League Cup.