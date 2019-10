Hull City manager Steve Bruce says he is "convinced" Peter Crouch was offside when he scored the winning goal as Stoke City beat Hull 1-0 at the Britannia Stadium.

Second-half substitute Crouch had only been on the pitch for a minute when he nodded home Charlie Adam's deep cross for his fourth goal in as many games.

Hull, who have won just one of their last 13 away games, managed one shot in the game.