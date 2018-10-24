Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson says the manager Gus Poyet believes in the team and that the players believe in him.

The Black Cats are currently embroiled in a relegation battle, sitting three points above the bottom three in sixteenth place in the league.

But Larsson says the club has been in the same situation before and will need to show "mental strength" to get out of it again.

