Concern for migrant workers in Qatar

Human rights experts express concern for the conditions facing migrant workers in Qatar ahead of the World Cup in 2022.

As BBC sports editor Dan Roan reports, a number of stadiums are under construction despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding the tournament.

Amnesty International has previously accused Qatar of failing to tackle the abuse of migrants, with more than 180 workers dying in the country and a significant number believed to have suffered injuries as a result of unsafe working practices.

