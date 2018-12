Premiership leaders Crusaders beat ten-man Glenavon 7-3 at Mourneview Park to move six points clear of Linfield in the title race.

Gavin Whyte bagged a hat-trick while Paul Heatley (2), Dairmuid O'Carroll and Jordan Owens also netted for the north Belfast side.

A delighted Crues boss Stephen Baxter and Whyte gave their thoughts on a pulsating game in Lurgan.