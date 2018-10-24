One of Northern Ireland's most iconic footballers, Harry Gregg, has been honoured through the launch of a foundation in his name.

Leading local figures from sport and politics attended the event at Ulster University in the former Manchester United goalkeeper's home town, Coleraine.

Coleraine FC Academy's community charity will now be renamed the Harry Gregg Foundation.

The aim of the foundation is to encourage young people's participation in football and other health, lifestyle, educational, heritage and social inclusion activities.

"We must encourage them, sell them the dream and give the game back to them," said Gregg, who survived Manchester United's 1958 Munich air disaster and was praised for staying with the burning plane to help passengers to safety.