West Bromwich Albion go through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with an impressive 4-0 win against West Ham United at The Hawthorns.

A brace from Brown Ideye and goals from James Morrison and Saido Berahino secured the victory for the Baggies as West Ham saw Morgan Amalfitano sent off in the 70th minute.

Berahino's goal was his fifth in this year's competition.

Available to UK users only.