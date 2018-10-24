Lord Sugar compares the Premier League's new £5.1bn TV deal to prune juice, saying it will "go in one end and out the other".

The former Tottenham Hotspur owner, who was instrumental in the formation of the Premier League in 1992, was speaking to the BBC in Miami.

He says money from the deal will go towards players and their agents, rather than funding ticket price reductions or youth development.

Sky and BT Sport have paid a record £5.136bn for live Premier League TV rights for three seasons from 2016-17, which represents a 70% increase on the current £3bn deal.