Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal defends accusations that his team played a long-ball style against West Ham by producing a dossier of statistics in a news conference.

Speaking ahead of United's match against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Van Gaal explained the reasons for his tactics at Upton Park by referring to a printed handout featuring diagrams and data, which was then distributed to the assembled journalists.

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce said Manchester United resorted to a "thump it forward and see" approach, as they pressed for an equaliser during Sunday's game.