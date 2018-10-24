Match of the Day 2 pundit Kevin Kilbane says modern players are "obsessed" with statistics when analysing their own performance.

Discussing Aston Villa's 5-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, Kilbane says Paul Lambert's side are "obsessed with a possession game", and that players will be looking first at the own performance numbers rather than looking at how they are impacting on the game.

Kilbane believes Villa must do more to get the best out of striker Christian Benteke, while fellow pundit Martin Keown says his former side are "handcuffed "by their tactics having not scored a goal in over 600 Premier League minutes.