BBC football analyst Pat Nevin compares the skills and playing styles of influential forwards David Silva and Eden Hazard, ahead of Manchester City's trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Nevin believes that the duel between Silva and Hazard could go a long way to deciding who wins the match, and in turn, determining where the Premier League title ends up this season.

The two sides drew 1-1 at the Etihad last time out, with Frank Lampard scoring against his former club and refusing to celebrate.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League