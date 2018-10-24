Odegaard unveiled by Real Madrid

Norwegian teenager Martin Odegaard says it is "a dream come true" after joining Spanish giants Real Madrid from Stromsgodset.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has joined the European and world club champions on a six-year deal, making him the first-ever player from Norway to sign for the club.

Odegaard was courted by Bayern Munich, Arsenal and both Manchester clubs before opting for the Bernabeu, and says it is not important whether he plays for the first or second team, believing Real Madrid is the best place for him to develop both on and off the pitch.

Watch Odegaard in action here.

