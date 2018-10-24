Live - Southampton v Crystal Palace commentary

  • From the section Football

Listen to live commentary of Southampton v Crystal Palace from BBC Radio Solent (UK only).

Top videos

Top Stories

Rory Burns
Calvert-Lewin
Rory Burns
  • From the section Cricket
Pep Guardiola
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Northampton players celebrate
A Brazil fan
  • From the section Football