Cliftonville's David McDaid is shown a straight red card for head-butting an opponent during the Irish Cup game against Ards Rangers.

McDaid has been handed a six-match suspension for the offence which happened in his side's 6-0 fifth round win over Amateur League side Ards Rangers on 10 January.

The striker's lengthy suspension is a blow to Cliftonville's hopes of completing a hat-trick of league titles. They are currently nine points behind leaders Crusaders.