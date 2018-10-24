Former England and Manchester City defender Danny Mills stands by his comments about Stuart Pearce not being a great coach after the Nottingham Forest manager hit back at the claims.

Forest beat rivals Derby 2-1 in the Championship and after the match the former England left-back insinuated that Mills made the comments due to a personal grudge.

Mills responded by saying that when he told Pearce he was not fit enough to play for City after recovering from a broken leg, the then manager told Mills he would "never play for him again".

'Richard from Nottingham' called 606 on Saturday night to criticise Mills, describing him as a 'jackal' and saying he had 'egg on his face' after Forest's win.