Mills stands firm after Pearce hits back

  • From the section Football

Former England and Manchester City defender Danny Mills stands by his comments about Stuart Pearce not being a great coach after the Nottingham Forest manager hit back at the claims.

Forest beat rivals Derby 2-1 in the Championship and after the match the former England left-back insinuated that Mills made the comments due to a personal grudge.

Mills responded by saying that when he told Pearce he was not fit enough to play for City after recovering from a broken leg, the then manager told Mills he would "never play for him again".

'Richard from Nottingham' called 606 on Saturday night to criticise Mills, describing him as a 'jackal' and saying he had 'egg on his face' after Forest's win.

Top videos

Top Stories

Dan Biggar
Scotland's second string were too strong for Russia
Andy Murray loses against Fabio Fognini
  • From the section Tennis
George Ford and Owen Farrell
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Tammy Abraham
  • From the section Football
Phil Neville
  • From the section Football