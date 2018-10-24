Archive: Coventry in FA Cup history

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights of the 1987 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium when Coventry City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 to lift the trophy.

Spurs were appearing in their third final in seven seasons, having won the cup in 1981 and 1982 and were strong favourites, while Coventry were appearing in their first ever domestic cup final.

The match went on to become an iconic tie in the history of the competition - BBC commentator John Motson said it was "the finest cup final I've had the pleasure of commentating on".

Watch more classic FA Cup match edits here.

Top videos

Top Stories

Katarina Johnson-Thompson
  • From the section Athletics
  • Comments
Gabriel Martinelli
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Conor Coady
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
England players Ben Stokes (left) and Joe Root (right) smile as they hold up the men's World Cup trophy
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Celtic celebrate
  • From the section Football
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Video
  • From the section Athletics