Watch highlights from 1995, when Tottenham faced Southampton in a classic FA Cup fifth-round replay.

The match is remembered for a remarkable Spurs comeback from 2-0 down to win 6-2, with Ronny Rosenthal scoring a hat-trick.

Spurs went on to reach the semi-finals, losing to eventual winners Everton at Elland Road.

