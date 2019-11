Gary Liggett scores twice in extra time as Dungannon Swifts beat Ballinamalllard 4-2 in the ffith round of the Irish Cup.

Dungannon had gone into an early 2-0 lead through Matt Hazley and Jamie Glackin with United getting leval through goals by Johnny Courtney and David Kee.

Ballinamallard had Johnny Lafferty red-carded just before the end of normal time which finished 2-2.